Nike launching colorful new Apple Watch Sport Bands alongside matching Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes

Last month Nike expanded its Apple partnership with a special NikeLab version of its collaborative Apple Watch Nike+, and next month Nike is going further by introducing four new shoe-matching Nike Sport Band colors. The “Day to Night” band collection is designed to match Nike’s Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes…

Nike’s new Day to Night collection of Air VaporMax Flyknit shoes launches next Thursday on June 1 at 10 am for $190 each, and Nike announced the new color-matching Nike Sport Bands for Apple Watch to promote the new collection today.

The new collection includes four Nike Sport Band colors previously not available, including two shades of blue and two shades of pink/violet. These new bands feature the same style as the existing Nike Sport Bands with a perforated design similar to the standard Sport Bands for Apple Watch.

Nike says the new colors will launch alongside the new shoe collection on June 1 with each band retailing for the standard $49 price on nike.com and select Nike stores. The new bands will show up at Apple Stores including apple.com later in June.

Nike only started selling standalone versions of their unique Nike Sport Bands for Apple Watch earlier this year, and the Light Bone version that ships with the Apple Watch NikeLab is not sold separately. 9to5Toys has also reviewed look-alike bands that match the style of the Nike Sport Band for less money.

New Nike Apple Watch face colors were separately introduced in watchOS 3.2 including Blue Orbit and Violet Dust.

