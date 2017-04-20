Nike launching new Apple Watch NikeLab style with Light Bone/Black band

Apple and Nike are expanding their collaborative Apple Watch collection with a new entry: Apple Watch NikeLab. The limited edition version features a Space Gray Apple Watch Series 2 with a unique Light Bone/Black Nike Sport band with the NikeLab Innovation x Innovators logo stamped inside.

Today, the long-standing partnership continues with NikeLab — the company’s collaborative innovation platform — through the launch of Apple Watch NikeLab. […] Apple Watch NikeLab is the ultimate style companion for those with a passion for running, whether emerging runners or marathon veterans.

Nike says the new Apple Watch NikeLab version will launch in one week on Nike.com, at NikeLab stores, and through Apple at an “Apple Tokyo pop-up in Isetan.”

The new Light Bone/Black Nike Sport band matches one of the new colors for Apple Watch Nike+ faces introduced through the recent watchOS 3.2 update as well (fingers crossed for a Blue Orbit edition soon). It doesn’t appear (yet) that standalone versions of this new band will be available to purchase.

After initially making the first Nike Sport bands exclusive to Apple Watch Nike+, Apple and Nike recently started selling select bands individually; Apple Watch NikeLab appears to be the next limited edition version, however, so these may be more exclusive and temporary.

