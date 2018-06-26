August and Airbnb team up to offer automatic keyless access with iPhone

- Jun. 26th 2018 9:28 am PT

View Comments

August is now updating its mobile app to better support Airbnb hosts who rent out their homes to guests. Announced via a press release, the company says “entering and exiting an Airbnb property is now much simpler and more secure.”

August does this by generating a random personal entry code that is only valid from check-in to check-out when guests book with Airbnb. Hosts will no longer have to micro-manage physical keys or lock boxes.

Airbnb hosts will have a few options when it comes to giving access to their guests:

  • A custom PIN code for an August Smart Keypad that is automatically generated when an Airbnb reservation is made
  • Mobile phone access via the August app
  • Give guests both PIN code and August app access

When guests reserve a property that is August-enabled, they’ll receive an email with instructions based on how the host has set up access. Any cancellations or changes in reservations will automatically be updated within the August system.

August HomeKit-enabled Smart Locks are available on Amazon.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Airbnb

Airbnb
August Smart Lock

August Smart Lock

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.