August and Airbnb team up to offer automatic keyless access with iPhone

August is now updating its mobile app to better support Airbnb hosts who rent out their homes to guests. Announced via a press release, the company says “entering and exiting an Airbnb property is now much simpler and more secure.”

August does this by generating a random personal entry code that is only valid from check-in to check-out when guests book with Airbnb. Hosts will no longer have to micro-manage physical keys or lock boxes.

Airbnb hosts will have a few options when it comes to giving access to their guests:

A custom PIN code for an August Smart Keypad that is automatically generated when an Airbnb reservation is made

Mobile phone access via the August app

Give guests both PIN code and August app access

When guests reserve a property that is August-enabled, they’ll receive an email with instructions based on how the host has set up access. Any cancellations or changes in reservations will automatically be updated within the August system.

August HomeKit-enabled Smart Locks are available on Amazon.

