Satirical piece on MacBook Pro keyboard is the funniest thing you’ll read today

A satirical blog post about the problems with the MacBook Pro keyboard made me laugh aloud this morning …

It envisages a MacBook Pro keyboard, Touch Bar and Apple Extended II keyboard meeting in a bar.

APPLE EXTENDED II: Lonely times, man. Lonely times. First, it was scissors then butterflies. Do you want to know what I miss? Electric Alps switches. That was the dream, right? MACBOOK PRO (nervous, staring at the bar, napkins in both hands): Did you clean up before I sat down? It looks clean, but…

The iPhone also makes a cameo appearance in a discussion about whether touch devices are real keyboards.

Check it out over at Randsinrepose. Thanks to Daring Fireball for the heads-up.

