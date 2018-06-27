Parallels debuts feature-packed Toolbox Packs for Mac, priced from $9.99/year

Parallels is upgrading its Mac app today with three new Toolbox Packs that include various collections of features for specific needs. Each Toolbox Pack is available for Parallels on both macOS and Windows, and Toolbox Packs can be bought individually or as a bundle so customers have more choice.

Parallels for Mac is best known as one of the easiest ways to run Windows apps on your Mac without needing to boot into a separate mode from macOS. Each new Toolbox Pack builds on that experience with specific features for different use cases.

The three new Toolbox Packs for Parallels on Mac and Windows include Parallels Toolbox Presentation Pack, Parallels Toolbox Screen and Video Pack, and Parallels Toolbox Disk and System Pack.

Presentation Pack is created for the more than 30 million PowerPoint presentations delivered each day and includes Presentation Mode, Launch, and Do Not Sleep.

Presentation Mode – Avoid embarrassing disruptions. One click hides desktop files, blocks email and message notifications, prevents sleep mode, and automatically detects and adjusts resolution for external displays. It will even remember your desired settings for each external monitor and projector, and automatically make proper adjustments every time you reconnect

– Avoid embarrassing disruptions. One click hides desktop files, blocks email and message notifications, prevents sleep mode, and automatically detects and adjusts resolution for external displays. It will even remember your desired settings for each external monitor and projector, and automatically make proper adjustments every time you reconnect Launch – Simultaneously open multiple applications, files, folders and links with one click. Stop searching for all the assets you need every time you work on a project. One click opens all your selected elements at once. You can even change the order in which they are launched by dragging them up or down the list.

– Simultaneously open multiple applications, files, folders and links with one click. Stop searching for all the assets you need every time you work on a project. One click opens all your selected elements at once. You can even change the order in which they are launched by dragging them up or down the list. Do Not Sleep – Prevent disruptions and inconvenient logouts: Disables all system settings that cause the computer to sleep, and prevents screensaver activation as well, with just one click.

Presentation Pack for Mac’s full feature set includes: Airplane Mode, Alarm, Date Countdown, Do Not Disturb, Do Not Sleep, Eject Volumes, Hide Desktop, Lock Screen, Launch, Presentation Mode, Record Audio, Stopwatch, Switch Resolution, and Timer.

Screen and Video Pack is created for anyone who needs to capture screen activity and manipulate video with features like Record Screen, Convert Video, Download Video, and Create GIF.

Record Screen – Easily record video of your entire screen with your desired resolution and audio source. Record an area, screen or window with just a click, with options to specify a 1–5 second delay before recording begins, highlight mouse clicks, specify the file, pre-select audio source (same as system, display audio, built-in microphone or mute), choose resolution, and select destination such as desktop or folder.

– Easily record video of your entire screen with your desired resolution and audio source. Record an area, screen or window with just a click, with options to specify a 1–5 second delay before recording begins, highlight mouse clicks, specify the file, pre-select audio source (same as system, display audio, built-in microphone or mute), choose resolution, and select destination such as desktop or folder. Convert Video – Drag almost any video to the tool on your PC or Mac, such as your favorite movie or TV show, to convert it to MP4 so it can be played on tablets and phones.

– Drag almost any video to the tool on your PC or Mac, such as your favorite movie or TV show, to convert it to MP4 so it can be played on tablets and phones. Download Video – In just one click, download videos from your favorite Internet websites to watch offline anytime. Select your desired resolution (1080p, 720p or 360p) and location where you want your video saved for convenient access.

– In just one click, download videos from your favorite Internet websites to watch offline anytime. Select your desired resolution (1080p, 720p or 360p) and location where you want your video saved for convenient access. Create GIF – Quickly and easily create a GIF with any video source. Use the convenient start/end selection mechanism, use zoom control for precise frame selection, add text captions (move, resize and color), select size and framerate, and use a “reverse” GIF option.

Screen and Video Pack for Mac’s full feature set includes: Capture Area, Capture Screen, Capture Window, Convert Video, Download Audio, Download Video, Make GIF, Record Area, Record Screen, Record Window, Resize Images, Screenshot Page, Take Photo, and Take Video.

System and Disk Pack is aimed at anyone wanting to optimize performance in a pinch with Clean Drive and Free Memory features.

Clean Drive – Reclaim disk space before you run out. Quickly scan and detect duplicate files for easy review and removal, discover the largest files, remove temporary OS and application files, and free up potentially gigabytes of space with just a click. This tool monitors your drive and periodically reminds you to run it to remove useless junk in the filesystem (old logs, caches, mobile device backups, and more,) for better PC or Mac performance.

– Reclaim disk space before you run out. Quickly scan and detect duplicate files for easy review and removal, discover the largest files, remove temporary OS and application files, and free up potentially gigabytes of space with just a click. This tool monitors your drive and periodically reminds you to run it to remove useless junk in the filesystem (old logs, caches, mobile device backups, and more,) for better PC or Mac performance. Free Memory – Reclaim RAM memory and optimize its consumption on your Mac. Add this Free Memory tool to the menu bar to easily check how much RAM is available with just a click and reclaim available memory.

System and Disk Pack for Mac’s full feature set includes: Airplane Mode, Archive, Clean Drive, Disable Camera, Download Video, Eject Volumes, Find Duplicates, Free Memory, Lock Screen, Mute Microphone, Switch Resolution, and Unarchive.

Each Toolbox Pack is available for both Mac and Windows from $9.99/year per platform. Feature sets may vary between Mac and Windows, but Parallels says each Toolbox Pack will be updated with new features every three months. Parallels customers can also save and subscribe to all three Toolbox Packs for $19.99/year.

Learn more about Toolbox Packs for Parallels and find 7-day free trials for each Toolbox Pack at parallels.com/toolbox. Also stay tuned to 9to5Mac this week for a chance to win one of ten 1-year licenses to all three Toolbox Packs for Mac.

