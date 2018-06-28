Latest Apple Pay promo offers 20% off at TGI Fridays

Apple continues to offer weekly deals for iOS-based shopping when using Apple Pay as your payment method. Apple just emailed out their weekly promotion, and you can get 20% off from TGI Fridays on pickup orders.

Apple Pay is my favorite way to pay for anything. It seems like credit card breaches are a monthly occurrence, and using Apple Pay is the best way to protect yourself. If you’ve never used it, we’ve got a great walkthrough to help you set it up. The first thing you’ll need to do is check to see if your bank supports it.

Once you get it setup, check out the TGI Fridays app. This promotion ends on July 8th, so don’t miss out on saving 20%.

* Offer valid June 28–July 8. Use promo code “APPLE20.” Orders must be placed with Apple Pay in the TGI Fridays app.

