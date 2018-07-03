Apple Health’s new Health Records feature now works with even more providers

A new round of health systems has been added to the Apple Health beta that digitizes health records and offers the option of custom software development.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
Last month during WWDC, Apple launched its Health Records API to encourage greater adoption of the platform. The API will allow health systems and developers to create custom software to help with medication tracking, disease management, nutrition planning, medical research, and more.
Over the last week, six new health institutions and doctors have been added to the Apple Health beta. These include:
- Cone Health in North Carolina
- Kaiser Permanente in Oregon and Washington
- Kreptowski Family Practice in Ohio
- Lehigh Valley Health Network in Pennsylvania
- St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho and Oregon
- SUNY Upstate Medical University in New York
The full list now includes 65 supported doctors and health systems. Patients will start to see the results of the new API this fall.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: