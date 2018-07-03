Fluid, the app that converts websites into Mac apps, gets a major overhaul with support for WebKit2

Fluid, the app that transforms basic web apps into full on Mac apps, is getting a major update today. Coming in form of a beta, the new update adds a handful of notable changes.

The developer announced the Fluid 2.0 beta via a tweet today, noting that the update includes a complete re-write from the ground up with the newer WebKit2 API from Apple. Once it’s released, users will be required to pay $5 for an upgrade, the first paid upgrade since its released 11 years ago. And no, it will not become a subscription based app.

Creating a Fluid App out of your favorite website is simple. Enter the website’s URL, provide a name, and optionally choose an icon. Click “Create”, and within seconds your chosen website has a permanent home on your Mac as a real Mac application that appears in your Dock.

Fluid is a free app and will always be free, but the $5 upgrade will give users the ability to pin apps to the menubar, create custom scripts, and allow for full screen modes for apps.

The beta is available for download here.

