Apple releases second iOS 12 and tvOS 12 public betas

- Jul. 5th 2018 10:03 am PT

Apple has released the second iOS 12 public beta for iPhone and iPad. The new version follows iOS 12 developer beta 3 which was released earlier this week. iOS 12 public beta 2 is the same build version as the latest developer beta version which means GPS and CarPlay bugs should be resolved.

Apple has also released the second tvOS 12 public beta.

The latest iOS 12 beta version also includes a redesigned Voice Memos user interface on iPad, new Activity stickers in Messages, Low Power Mode indicators for battery stats, and several minor tweaks to Notification Center.

Apple’s public beta program allows users who are not registered developers to test pre-release versions of iOS, tvOS, and macOS with new features for free (and a few bugs). Apple’s developer program also includes watchOS betas for Apple Watch but costs $99/year. Enroll in the iOS 12/macOS Mojave/tvOS 12 public beta for free here: beta.apple.com.

Check out the latest changes in our hands-on video below:

For a comprehensive look at everything new in iOS 12 so far, check out our hands-on video below:

