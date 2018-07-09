Apple makes searchable WWDC 2018 session video transcripts available

As it does every year, Apple has today made its WWDC 2018 video transcripts available. This means interested developers can now quickly search through content from WWDC sessions, as opposed to having to watch each video…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Apple’s transcripts are linked directly with each video, meaning developers can search in the transcript and then immediately jump to that part of the video. You can also see al instances where a keyword is mentioned and share time stamped links.

Take advantage of transcripts to quickly discover and share information presented in WWDC18 videos. You can search by keyword, see all instances where the keyword is mentioned in the video, go straight to the time it was mentioned, and even share a link to that specific time.

Apple’s session videos from WWDC 2018 offer a more detailed look at many of the changes coming in this year’s software updates. While Apple is only able to offer surface-level looks at updates during its WWDC keynote, session videos dive deeper into specific changes such as Safari 12, CarPlay, and more.

You can view all of the session videos from WWDC 2018 right here on Apple’s website, no developer account required.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: