Apple makes searchable WWDC 2017 video transcripts available

As it has done in past years, Apple this evening has made transcripts available to accompany its WWDC 2017 session videos. These transcripts offer the WWDC content to developers in a searchable and manageable format.

Apple’s transcripts are linked directly with the video, meaning that developers can search to see where a specific keyword is mentioned in a video, jump right to that part of the video, and even share a link to that timestamp. Individual phrases are also linked to quickly jump through different segments of a video.

Take advantage of transcripts to quickly discover and share information presented in WWDC 2017 videos. You can search by keyword, see all instances where the keyword is mentioned in the video, go straight to the time it was mentioned, and even share a link to that specific time.

In addition to making session video transcripts available, Apple today has also issued a pair of releases reminding developers about iOS 11’s 64-bit requirement and macOS High Sierra’s 64-bit changes:

As a reminder, new iOS apps and updates submitted to the App Store must support 64-bit. Support for 32-bit apps is not available in iOS 11 and all 32-bit apps previously installed on a user’s device will not launch. At WWDC 2017, we announced new apps submitted to the Mac App Store must support 64-bit starting January 2018, and Mac app updates and existing apps must support 64-bit starting June 2018.

Apple’s session videos from WWDC 2017 offer deeper looks at changes and features such as the new Podcasts app in iOS 11, new Health features and tracking, and more. Even if you aren’t a developer, you can head to Apple’s WWDC 2017 Videos page to dive into transcripts.

