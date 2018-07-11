9to5Toys Last Call: Apple AirPods $136, iPhone X 50% off, Philips Hue Starter Kit (Refurb) $88, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
Apple’s entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro marked down to $1,050 shipped
- Add 4th Gen. 64GB Apple TVs throughout your home for $99.50 each (Orig. $199)
- Ecobee’s Switch+ offers built-in Alexa capabilities for $90 shipped via Amazon
- Pad & Quill debuts new leather/linen Journal & Wooden Rollerball Pen, more
- Microsoft’s LTE-powered Surface Pro w/ i5/8GB/256GB gets a $200 discount: $1,249
- Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. 4K HDR AirPlay receiver drops to $229 shipped w/ four HDMI inputs
- Canon’s AiO Laser Printer sports AirPrint features and is down to $150 (Reg. $205)
- Grab a water-resistant sleeve for your MacBook at $6 Prime shipped (45% off)
- Top off your MacBook while on-the-go w/ a RAVPower 26800mAh Battery: $53 (Reg. $80)
- Enjoy 90-days of SiriusXM online radio FREE on your favorite mobile devices
- Slim down your remote collection w/ Logitech’s Harmony 650: $24 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)
- Grab another 1-year of PlayStation Plus from $47.50 right now at Target
- How to: Build a HomeKit or Alexa-powered smart home on a $200 budget
- AirPlus case adds Qi wireless charging to Apple’s AirPods for $15 w/ this pre-order discount
- iClever’s Bluetooth Headphones are IPX4-rated and under $10 Prime shipped
- Sega sears Sonic into your bread w/ new limited edition toaster
- Assemble LEGO’s 1,300-piece Ocean Explorer for $95 (30% off), more from $29
- Huge deals on the popular Affinity Photo and Designer Mac/iOS apps from $14
- Review: The Banzai Twin Falls Lagoon water slide delivers the summer fun
- Clean the house w/ Shark’s IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Vacuum: $180 (Reg. $260+)
- Keep your PS4controllers topped off w/ a dual charging station for under $8 Prime shipped
- Jarvish’s upcoming X-AR motorcycle helmet will also let you talk to Alexa
- Green Deals: WORX WG720 19-inch 12A Lawn Mower $108, more
- Timberland takes 30% off all of its backpacks, messenger bags & more for back-to-school
- Breville’s highly-rated Barista Express Espresso Machine is $200+ off today
- Nintendo eShop Switch Deals from $3: Mercenary Kings, FIFA 18, more
- Snap photos 65-feet underwater w/ Fujifilm’s FinePix Digital Camera: $99 (Refurb, Orig. $200)
- Gear up for back-to-school with J.Crew’s top picks: backpacks, t-shirts, sneakers & more
- AmazonBasics’ Hiking Backpack has never been lower at $41 shipped (Reg. $65)
- Nike, adidas, Jordan & more are up to 60% off during Finish Line’s Summer Markdowns Event
Apple AirPods marked down to $136 shipped, today only (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $159)
Sprint re-ups 50% off iPhone X offer, now just $20 per month
Philips Hue Color Ambiance 2nd Gen. Starter kit falls to $88 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $200)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 3-Film Bundles $10, 4K titles, $1 rental, more
Amazon launches pre-Prime Day digital movie sale w/ deals from $4, $1 rentals, more
Apple Watch Series 1 + your choice of an extra band from $159 shipped
Download Alto’s Adventure on iOS/Apple TV for just $2 right now (Reg. $5)
- Candleman puzzle-platformer drops to $3 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Planescape Torment tactical iOS RPG now matching all-time low at $4 (Reg. $10)
- Home Design 3D GOLD for iOS hits lowest price this year at $1 (Reg. up to $12)
AMAZON PRIME DAY:
Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2018 w/ more than 1-million deals on the way
- Amazon details upcoming discounts on its in-house brands ahead of Prime Day 2018
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
- Save on AmazonBasics tech, home goods, more ahead of Prime Day 2018, from $8
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Amazon announces Prime Day perks for Whole Foods shoppers, including $10 credit
Giveaway: Win a $100 Amazon Gift Card before Prime Day 2018!
MORE NEW DEALS:
Today only, pick up this budget-friendly Hisense 1080p HDTV for $195 (Reg. $250)
- Score B&O’s Beoplay E8 Wireless Earbuds at a new all-time low of $260 (Reg. $300)
- This LED light bulb doubles as a JBL Bluetooth speaker at just $15 Prime shipped (50% off)
- APC’s 6-Outlet Surge Protector can be yours for $12.50 Prime shipped ($7 off)
- Anker’s Roav VIVA Alexa Car Charger down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)
- Upgrade your Mac/PC w/ Micron’s 2TB 2.5-inch SSD for $251.50 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Amazon 1-day music production sale from $25: USB/Lightning mics, speakers, more
- eBay takes 15% off sitewide, today only with this promo code
- Amazon’s Gold Box is offering up to 50% off men’s Calvin Klein shirts, pants, more from $15
- Up to 20% off gift cards from Lowe’s, Cabela’s, GameStop, Domino’s, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Unitek Aluminum Bluetooth Speaker $6 Prime shipped, more
- KORG iOS music production apps now 50% off: Gadget, Module, iM1, many more
- The Roav C1 1080p Dash Cam is a must-have for summer road trips: $55 (Reg. $75)
- Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel 12-Cup Coffee Maker for $33 shipped (Reg. $50+)
- Rockport End of Season Sale takes an extra 25% off sale items with this promo code
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Civilization VI, Thunderspace, more
- Make paninis at home w/ Breville’s 1500W Duo Press for $50 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Hit the water this summer w/ these inflatable paddle boards at up to 44% off from $509
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $24, Yakuza Kiwami $12, more
- Amazon offers BIC writing supplies from under $3: 144-Pack pens, highlighters, much more
- YI has a selection of its 4K Micro 4/3 cameras on sale from $280 (Reg. Up to $550)
- Have fun flying the palm sized SKEYE Nano Camera Drone for only $29
- Preserve that bottle for months w/ Coravin’s Wine System: $175 shipped (Reg. up to $350)
- JCPenney’s Biggest 2-Day Sale up to 70% off sitewide: Nike, New Balance, Liz Claiborne
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nikon’s latest COOLPIX P1000 camera offers the world’s highest 125x optical zoom
Nintendo hopes to bolster the Switch’s library with 20 to 30 new indie titles per week
Microsoft intros new Sport White Xbox Controller + matching Pro Charger Stand
- Best portable Apple Watch chargers for travel
- Take your productions next level w/ Elektron’s new hybrid Mac plug-in hardware
- Nissan’s new special-edition Surfcamp TITAN XD packs a solar-powered shower, more
- The SWAGTRON EB1 is a foldable eBike that can go over 12MPH for 7.5 miles
- What you need to keep drinks cool on hot summer days under $30
- Respawn’s RSP-300 gaming chair is fully mesh, has tons of adjustments, and more
- Adonit Snap 2 is a stylus for iOS and Android that has a camera button
- LEGO teams up with Marvel to unveil a new Ant-Man and the Wasp SDCC-exclusive set
- Colorware remakes AirPods with a classic Macintosh flair, available now for $399
- Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 bundle makes a comeback with 90-day Switch Online trial
- Microsoft announces a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles
- Nintendo’s new Minecraft 2DS XL highlights three fresh console designs
- Xbox July Update brings official FastStart support for select titles, app/game grouping, more
- Disney’s back-to-school guide has all of your favorite characters: Spider-Man, Frozen, more
- Bang & Olufsen is auctioning off limited edition Beosound 1 speakers in 5 new colorways
- New iPhone-controlled bicycle lights from CatEye offer wireless synchronization
- Beyerdynamic intros new FOX USB Studio Microphone for podcasters and musicians
- Seagate announces BarraCuda SSDs w/ 540MB/s read speeds starting at $75 for 250GB
- Anker unveils new 60W USB-C PD Charger for Apple, Android and Nintendo Switch
- Take your workouts outside with these accessories under $20
- Samsung’s The Frame TV gets updated w/ upgraded specs, fresh art
- LEGO’s ‘Plants from Plants’ set is the first to be comprised entirely of sustainable bricks
- The fully-loaded Synth One iPad Synthesizer hits the App Store for FREE
- Upcoming SD card tech promises storage up to 128TBs, SSD-caliber speeds
- Everything you need to throw an ultimate pool party under $45
- Give Amazon FreeTime Unlimited a try: free 1-mo. trial to this kid-friendly service
- SNES/SEGA Genesis classic Shaq Fu re-born on modern consoles w/ new Obama DLC
- Review: 1byone’s GoSho is a solid mini HD projector but lacks as a streamer