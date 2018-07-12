Apple expands Apple Maps Traffic data to six new countries

Apple today has updated its Feature Availability webpage to reflect that real-time traffic information is now available in six new countries around the globe. The move marks Apple’s continued expansion of select region-based features…

As noted by MacRumors, real-time traffic information is now available in Brunei, Kenya, Mozambique, Philippines, Nigeria, and Vietnam.

With these new additions, Traffic information in Apple Maps is now available in over 70 countries around the world.

At the same time as it continues to expand existing features around the globe, Apple is also working on a massive rebuilding of Apple Maps. This rebuild focuses on moving away from using third-party providers such as TomTom for Maps data, instead using first-party data collected by Apple itself.

Apple’s rollout of certain Maps features has been slow. Last month, for instance, transit support finally went live in Buffalo, New York, while transit and lane guidance launched in several new countries earlier this year.

Are you an Apple Maps user? Let us know down in the comments!

