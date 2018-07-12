PSA: apple.com went down for some, ‘an error occurred while processing this directive’

- Jul. 12th 2018 7:35 am PT

Just after the new MacBook Pro landed on apple.com, the site fell over for some …

Some visitors to the homepage were seeing an error message:

[an error occurred while processing this directive]

Others were getting through to the site without issue, and it isn’t yet clear if there is any pattern. It is, however, browser-independent.

It now appears to be back, and it’s all about Mac, with the iPad Pro the only other product getting a mention.

