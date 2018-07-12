Tim Cook & Eddy Cue again attend Sun Valley to mingle with the tech & media elite

For what is now the 7th year in a row, Tim Cook is attending the Sun Valley media conference in Idaho. Much like last year, Cook is joined by Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of software and services.

Images shared to social media show Cook and Cue make their way around Sun Valley, which serves as a retreat for the tech and media industry elite. Sun Valley is notoriously secretive, with little being known about what goes on behind the scenes.

It is said, however, that numerous large deals have been brokered behind the scenes of Sun Valley, including Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo, Jeff Bezos acquiring the Washington Post, and Disney’s purchase of ABC.

Also in attendance this year is Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google, Rupert Murdoch, Mark Zuckerberg, Leslie Moonves of CBS, and many more.

Arguably, this year more than ever it’s notable that Cook and Cue are in attendance. Apple continues to increase its portfolio of original TV and media content as it prepares what will likely be a competitor to both Netflix and Amazon. Furthermore, rumors have circulated that Apple is interested in acquiring a major media company, and Sun Valley could certainly serve as meeting place for such a move.

