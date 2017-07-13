Apple’s Tim Cook and Eddy Cue again attend Sun Valley media conference

For the sixth year in a row, Tim Cook is in attendance at the Sun Valley media conference in Idaho this summer. Eddy Cue, Apple’s vice president of software and services, is there alongside Cook. The duo have made it a trend to attend Sun Valley every year together.

As you can see in the image above from Getty photographer Drew Angerer, Cue and Cook are seemingly inseparable (also seemingly rocking matching shirts). Separate images shared on Twitter show Cook making the rounds with fellow tech and media executives at the event.

Also in attendance this year is Dell CEO Michael Dell, Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, Snap chairman Michael Lynton, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffet, Warner Brothers CEO Kevin Tsujihara, and many more. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are also there, two Trump administration officials with whom Cook has previously met.

Sun Valley essentially serves as a retreat for the tech and media industry elite. Very little is known about what goes on behind closed doors, though many monumental deals are said to have been orchestrated at the event. Business Insider outlines some of those deals, including Verizon’s acquisition of Yahoo, Jeff Bezos acquiring the Washington Post, and Disney’s acquisition of ABC.

Cook and Cue generally keep a low-profile at Sun Valley, so it’s unlikely that we’ll learn too much about their meetings and negotiations. Nevertheless, it’s notable that Apple keeps attending one of the biggest media industry events of the year, especially as it continues to expand its own focus on content. If we do learn any specific details, we’ll be sure to let you know. Sun Valley runs through the rest of this week.

Tim Cook is amongst the media moguls in Sun Valley Idaho for a tech and media conference hosted by Allen & Co. 📷 Rob Latour/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/CYm8CBOtwg — Shutterstock Now (@ShutterstockNow) July 12, 2017

