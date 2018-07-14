New MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models now available for same-day in-store pickup

After announcing the new models on Thursday, Apple today has made its latest MacBook Pro with Touch Bar variants available for in-store pickup. This means you can now place an order via the Apple Online Store and pick your new Mac up from an Apple Store on the same day…

As of right now, both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models are widely available for in-store pickup. While there are a few stores that still don’t have stock of the new machines, they are generally well available in the United States.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models feature a slew of enhancements, including a third-generation butterfly keyboard, updated Intel chips, support for 32GB of RAM in the 15-inch model, and True Tone display technology. The new machines were first announced on Thursday, with online ordering available that day. The first orders started arriving to shoppers yesterday.

Are you planning to pick up a new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar? Let us know down in the comments!

