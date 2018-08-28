Apple releases second supplemental update for 2018 MacBook Pro owners running macOS 10.13.6

Apple has today released the second supplemental update for 2018 MacBook Pros running macOS High Sierra 10.13.6.

The initial supplemental update, if you recall, was to fix the alleged throttling issues with the latest generation MacBook Pros, which Apple said was a firmware bug.

While Apple hasn’t updated its security updates page with any details, 2018 MacBook Pro owners are now able to download and install the update. The full disk image update file (1.3GB) can be downloaded here.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pros is a pretty notable upgrade for an incremental one. The 13-inch models got upgraded to quad-core chips, while the 15-inch models include 6-core processors. The larger variation also gained support for 32GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD. Both models also get improved displays with True Tone technology, and also “Hey Siri” support via the integrated T2 chip.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: