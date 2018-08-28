Apple releases second supplemental update for 2018 MacBook Pro owners running macOS 10.13.6

- Aug. 28th 2018 10:50 am PT

0

Apple has today released the second supplemental update for 2018 MacBook Pros running macOS High Sierra 10.13.6.

The initial supplemental update, if you recall, was to fix the alleged throttling issues with the latest generation MacBook Pros, which Apple said was a firmware bug.

While Apple hasn’t updated its security updates page with any details, 2018 MacBook Pro owners are now able to download and install the update. The full disk image update file (1.3GB) can be downloaded here.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pros is a pretty notable upgrade for an incremental one. The 13-inch models got upgraded to quad-core chips, while the 15-inch models include 6-core processors. The larger variation also gained support for 32GB of RAM and a 4TB SSD. Both models also get improved displays with True Tone technology, and also “Hey Siri” support via the integrated T2 chip.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium MacBook, now with faster quad- and six-core processors.
macOS High Sierra

macOS High Sierra

macOS 10.13 High Sierra is the fourteenth version of macOS, and the follow up to macOS Sierra.

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Bang & Olufsen H9i

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.