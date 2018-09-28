Apple shares fun new ad touting larger iPhone XS Max screen, better cameras

- Sep. 28th 2018 12:26 pm PT

Apple has today shared a new ad, ‘Growth Spurt’, showcasing the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Throughout the short clip, the main character is taking pictures of various items and pets, seeing them grow exponentially after the photo is taken.

The ad is subtly hinting that the new iPhones, specifically iPhone XS Max, is the largest iPhone Apple has ever created. It could also be noting that the camera improvements in iPhone XS is a big improvement over the iPhone 8/X with the new Smart HDR feature.

Interestingly, once again, Apple shows off Group FaceTime, which is unavailable in the current public release of iOS 12. However, the feature has been spotted in the iOS 12.1 beta.

Check out the full clip below:

