Luna Display turns your iPad into a second Mac display, now available after Kickstarter campaign

After a highly successful Kickstarter campaign, Astro HQ has now made its Luna Display that transforms iPads into a second display for your Mac available to all consumers.

Astro HQ announced the news today in a press release.

Today Luna is available to the public for $79.99. Each purchase includes the Luna hardware unit (USB-C or Mini DisplayPort) along with access to the free Luna Display Mac and iPad apps.

We got an early hands-on looks at Luna Display last year and were impressed, finding it to be a better option than solutions like Duet Display.

In terms of picture quality and scrolling, I’ve found Luna Display it be impressive. Granted I’m using an early prototype, so it’s hard to be too critical, but there have only been a few instances where I’ve noticed any lag or blurring.

Luna Display Highlights:

Sets Up in Seconds: Simply plug Luna into your Mac, connect your devices to the same WiFi network, and launch the free app. Your Mac will automatically recognize your iPad as a second display.

Simply plug Luna into your Mac, connect your devices to the same WiFi network, and launch the free app. Your Mac will automatically recognize your iPad as a second display. Connects Over WiFi: Luna was designed to work wirelessly over your existing WiFi network. If WiFi is unavailable, connection over USB is also a reliable alternative.

Luna was designed to work wirelessly over your existing WiFi network. If WiFi is unavailable, connection over USB is also a reliable alternative. Lightning Fast & Crystal Clear: Luna Display runs on our proprietary LIQUID Technology, which guarantees crystal clear image quality, reliable performance, and wireless flexibility.

Luna Display runs on our proprietary LIQUID Technology, which guarantees crystal clear image quality, reliable performance, and wireless flexibility. Fully Apple Compatible: Luna acts as a complete extension to your Mac, with full support for external keyboards, Apple Pencil, and touch interactions. It literally turns your Mac into a touchable device.

Luna acts as a complete extension to your Mac, with full support for external keyboards, Apple Pencil, and touch interactions. It literally turns your Mac into a touchable device. Works with Astropad: Luna fully integrates with Astropad, our drawing software that turns the iPad into a graphics tablet for Mac.

Luna Display is available in a USB-C or Mini DisplayPort model and works with iOS 9.1 and later. As for hardware requirements, it is compatible with any iPad mini, iPad 2 and later, and all iPad Pro models, while working with most 2012 and later Macs.

Luna Display sells for $80 and is available now direct from Astro HQ.

