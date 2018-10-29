Halide camera app updated for iPhone XR, enables Portrait mode effects for pets and objects

Oct. 29th 2018

Update: Now available.

The popular camera app Halide is getting an update today that brings some exciting updates to new iPhone XR owners. In fact, today’s update is solely focused on iPhone XR.

The headlining feature is support for Portrait mode effects for everything, not just people, which is currently the limiting factor of Apple’s built-in camera app on iPhone XR.

Halide accomplishes this by using iPhone XR’s focus pixel disparity map and running the image through our custom blur. When you open Halide on iPhone XR, simply tap ‘Depth’ to enable depth capture. Any photo you take will have a depth map, and if there’s sufficient data to determine a foreground and background, the image will get beautifully rendered bokeh, just like iPhone XS shots.

Unfortunately, unlike iPhone XS, iPhone XR will be unable to view depth effects live and can only be modified after the photo has been taken, even in Halide.

However, Halide will enable iPhone XS-like shots with iPhone XR and its single camera on the back. This update also brings support for Smart RAW technology for better RAW photos taken on iPhone XR.

Learn more about today’s Halide update here. Halide is available on the App Store for $5.99, the update will be available to current users as a free update.

Halide

