Apple discontinues rose gold 12-inch MacBook, replaces it with new gold shade

- Oct. 30th 2018 10:06 am PT

Alongside its new MacBook Air in three new colors today, Apple has quietly discontinued the rose gold 12-inch MacBook. In its place, however, the 12-inch MacBook’s standard ‘gold’ color has been updated to match that of the new MacBook Air.

The 12-inch MacBook Air was the only Mac to be offered in the rose gold color option, and its removal means that you can no longer buy any Mac in the color shade. With this change, the 12-inch MacBook and Retina MacBook Air are now offered in identical color options.

The new MacBook Air is very similar to the 12-inch MacBook in many ways, but features a larger display, Touch ID, and two USB-C ports, as well as improved performance. The 12-inch MacBook, however, went without any changes today during Apple’s event.

