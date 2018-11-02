Developers can now request access to App Store Connect API to automate App Store tasks

Apple has today started rolling out the App Store Connect API to developers. Promised back in June of this year, the new API will allow developers to automate some TestFlight tasks such as creating groups, managing public links, adding and removing testers, and assigning builds to groups.

Developers will need to request access to the new API.

You can now request access to the new App Store Connect API to automate tasks on App Store Connect. This REST API for internal development, testing, and reporting purposes within your team, lets you customize key parts of your internal workflow.

Apple has been improving the TestFlight experience for users and developers alike. Earlier this year, Apple began rolling out support for public testing URLs, which allow developers to invite users to TestFlight builds without needing an email address to invite.

This allows developers to send out one single URL to a large group of users without needing to manually invite each and every one of them.

