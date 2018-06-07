Apple introduces new ‘TestFlight Public Link’ feature for app developer beta testing

During a session at WWDC this week, Apple detailed a notable new improvement for how developers test their applications via TestFlight…

Apple announced a new feature called TestFlight Public Link, which relates to how developers invite people to test upcoming versions of their applications.

Up until now, developers would have to manually invite testers using their email address. This process, Apple explained, can be cumbersome for developers who invite a lot of users to try their new app, or when dealing with people who don’t want to share their email addresses.

With the new TestFlight Public Link feature, however, developers can create a unique URL to share with people. This URL represents an “open invitation” for people to join the TestFlight beta of an application. When a user clicks the TestFlight Public Link, they will be taken directly to the app’s TestFlight page to download the beta.

For developers, TestFlight Public Link creation is relatively straight forward. They can create the link using App Store Connect and choose which build they want that group of testers to access to. If the developer wants to release a new build of their app, they simply add the build to the group via App Store Connect.

TestFlight Public Link supports up to 10,000 testers, but developers can control how many testers they actually allow. By setting a “Tester Count,” the public link will cap out at a certain number of testers. Developers can also disable the public link at anytime, immediately preventing new testers from joining.

A new App Store Connect API will allow developers to:

Create groups

Assign builds to groups

Manage public links

Add and remove testers

Update test information

As we noted earlier this week, Apple has rebranded its iTunes Connect Platform to App Store Connect. Watch the full “What’s New In App Store Connect” session from WWDC right here.

