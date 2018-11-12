Swift Playgrounds for iPad adds improved third-party content integration, more

Apple today has updated its Swift Playgrounds app with a handful of enhancements. Today’s update is the first to come to the app since April, and includes improvements to third-party content integration, touch interactions, and more.

Apple explains that today’s update makes it easier to discover and download content from third-parties directly within the Swift Playgrounds app. The ability to access content from third-parties was originally introduced earlier this year and it allows users to subscribe to playgrounds from other creators.

Elsewhere, today’s update includes improvements to touch gestures, with Apple saying selecting code is “more precise and easier to use.” The “What’s Next” suggestions are also more powerful with today’s update, Apple says.

Here’s the full change log for today’s update to Swift Playgrounds:

Third-party content is easy to discover and download for free directly within the app

Touch gestures for selecting code are more precise and easier to use

What’s Next is smarter about suggesting new playgrounds for you to try

On-screen keyboard shows and hides more predictably

Additional bug fixes and performance improvements

Swift Playgrounds is available is a free download in the App Store. Have you used Swift Playgrounds before? Let us know down in the comments!

