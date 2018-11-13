Pandora’s ‘Podcast Genome Project’ launching in beta on iOS and Android

- Nov. 13th 2018 10:13 am PT

After announcing the project earlier this year, popular music streaming service Pandora is today launching its new podcast service, powered by the Podcast Genome Project. The service will be rolling out in beta today for select users on iOS and Android.

The Podcast Genome Project uses both human curation and artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the issue of discovery. Simply, most people don’t know what to listen to, or what content will be interesting for them.

It evaluates content based on more than 1500 attributes- spanning MPAA ratings, timely and evergreen topics, production style, content type, host profile, etc – and listener signals including thumbs, skips and replays. It also utilizes machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, and collaborative filtering methods for listener preferences.

The Podcast Genome Project is just one of many podcast players and services available. Current Pandora users can request beta access.

