2018 Apple holiday gift guide arrives as extended return period starts

As is tradition around this time each year, the 2018 Apple holiday gift guide has been revealed. The extended holiday return period has also begun while limited retail hours for Thanksgiving week have been set.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

Apple’s holiday return period was announced on its website with the extended dates allowing purchases from today to be returned until January 8th, 2019.

For eligible products purchased between November 14, 2018 and December 25, 2018, you have until January 8, 2019 to initiate a return. Simply sign in to your account or call us at 1‑800‑MY‑APPLE.

The 2018 Apple holiday gift guide is showing up on the company’s homepage. It features various collections of Apple products with the tagline “Together for the holidays.”

The top featured collection includes the iPhone XS, Apple Watch Series 4, and AirPods. Notably, Apple just inked a deal with Amazon to sell more of its products directly through the online retail giant ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Other color coordinated collections feature iPhone XR, HomePod, the new iPad Pro and more.

Apple stores also have special hours for next week on several days in addition to being closed on Thanksgiving. They vary by each location, but look for the “See special store hours” link on the webpage of your local Apple store.

Apple Michigan Avenue for example will be adjusting its hours to the following: