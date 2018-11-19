Satechi launches sleek Qi-certified Aluminum USB-C Wireless charger for iPhone

Satechi is out today with a new Qi wireless charger. The Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger features a simple and sharp design and powers up iPhone at the max 7.5W speed. It also looks like a good fit for the new MacBook Air in addition to the rest of the MacBook lineup.

Announced in a press release, Satechi revealed the Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger at $45.

Highlights

  • Powered via USB-C (cable and power adapter not included)
  • 7.5W output for iPhones, 10W for compatible Android devices
  • Overheating protection & foreign object detection
  • Smart LED indicator
  • Sleek and slim aluminum design

Satechi’s Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger comes in both silver and space gray. While it’s priced below competitors’ products like Belkin, Mophie, and Logitech, it’s a bit disappointing to see the USB-C cable and power adapter sold separately.

Users might find this a nice option with the new MacBook Air alongside the MacBook and MacBook Pro. You can also easily switch from charging up your iPhone with this wireless charger, pull the USB-C cable and power up your new iPad Pro.

The Aluminum Type-C PD & QC Wireless Charger is available now directly from Satechi and from Amazon.

