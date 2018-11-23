[Update: Even more deals!] Apple Black Friday Deal Hub: Save on Mac, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, more

While Black Friday doesn’t arrive until November 23, the deals are already starting to fly over at 9to5Toys. This year’s event is slated to be the biggest yet as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others are already dropping prices. There may even be an official Apple Black Friday event. We’re working around the clock at 9to5Toys to bring you all of the best deals. Head below for our favorite Apple Black Friday offers and more.

What to expect on Black Friday

We’ve already combed through all of the Black Friday ad leaks in the lead up to Thanksgiving week. You can see all of our favorite upcoming Apple Black Friday deals here and check out our 10 most anticipated offers slated to arrive this week.

The official Apple Black Friday promotion has now launched, and it’s frankly not very good. Apple Black Friday at retail locations consists of various gift card offers but nothing that particularly stands out. You’re much better off shopping our Apple Black Friday guide for all of the best deals.

Apple Black Friday deals: Mac

After launching an official Amazon storefront earlier this month, Amazon was amongst the first to get in the mix with various MacBook and iMac price drops. You can currently save up to $300 on the latest MacBook Pros along with deals on 12-inch MacBooks.

Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac is also getting a hefty discount at Amazon by $200 in various configurations. Best of all? Each of these listings are Prime shipping eligible.

Those looking at the latest MacBook Air models in their Apple Black Friday shopping will want to head over to B&H where we’re seeing up to $150 off in addition to tax savings for some shoppers.

B&H is now taking $50 off the latest Mac Mini models with tax benefits for shoppers in select states.

If you’re getting a new Mac, it’s a great time to consider adding a monitor as well.

HP offers up to 57% off for its Black Friday event including up to $370 in instant savings on a range of displays, printers, accessories, PCs and more. That includes many of its popular 4K, widescreen and curved displays. A few of our selections from the sale are below (and pictured above):

OMEN X by HP 35 Curved Display for $799 (Reg. $1,299)

(Reg. $1,299) HP ENVY 27 4K UHD 27-inch Display for $449 (Reg. $499)

(Reg. $499) HP ENVY 34 34-inch Display widescreen for $700 (Reg. $899)

(Reg. $899) HP 22er 21.5-inch monitor for just $99 (Reg. $149)

More Black Friday Mac deals are slated to be on the way, including deals on the latest Mac mini at MacMall and additional discounts on iMac at Best Buy. Of course, more deals are sure to pop-up throughout Black Friday and we’ll be updating this hub throughout the week.

Hyper offers 30% off everything sitewide + doorbusters at even bigger discounts with free U.S. shipping and no minimums. This includes all of its best-selling USB hubs for MacBooks, iPads and more as well as its popular wireless chargers for iPhones.

Our selections:

Apple Black Friday deals: iPad

Amazon got things started early by offering the latest 9.7-inch iPad on sale for $249. Best Buy is now matching that price with the opportunity to save even further on the 32GB model. The 128GB model with LTE is currently $499 or without for $330, which is the best price that we’ve tracked.

Those looking at the latest iPad Pro models may be left out in the cold, aside from MacMall taking $50 off select configurations. The previous generation model is now available for up to $150 off at Best Buy, however late Thursday night Amazon is now taking $155 off select models, making it the lowest price we’ve seen. iPad mini 4 is also marked down to $250 at Best Buy, which is the best price that we’ve ever tracked.

Apple Black Friday deals: Apple Watch

B&H has already rolled out aggressive discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 LTE model starting at $279. This includes various band configurations in both sizes. Tax benefits are available in select states. Shop the entire sale here.

Macy’s introduced its much-anticipated Apple Watch Series 3 discount. While the 38mm $199 model has sold out for now, you can still grab the 42mm at $229. This offer is expected to re-surface later this week at Target.

Apple Black Friday deals: HomePod

Best Buy is now offering Apple HomePod at $250, which is good for $99 off the regular price. This is the second best offer that we’ve tracked all-time on Apple’s in-house speaker. We are leery of this deal selling out, so jump on it now if you’re at all interested.

Apple Black Friday deals: iPhone

Walmart will be offering up to $400 gift cards with purchase on new iPhones starting on Friday. Verizon is now taking $400 off the latest iPhones when you hop on their payment plan. Best of all? No trade-in required. Those looking for unlocked devices and wanting to pay outright will want to check out eBay’s Black Friday offers where iPhone XS and XS Max are each being discounted.

More deals are expected to pop-up throughout Black Friday and we’ll update this post accordingly. Best Buy’s offer of up to $150 off all of the latest iPhones is now live, but keep in mind that this offer is focused on monthly payment plans. If you (or your kids) don’t need the newest models, iPhone 6 is down to $99 in a pretty notable Walmart doorbuster sale.

Sprint has an intriguing offer currently going where you can grab an iPhone 7 from $100 on installment plans, which works out to just $4 per month. You can add a 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad for double that. This is a great deal for kids and grandparents that don’t require the latest technology.

Apple Black Friday deals: CarPlay

Best Buy has a number of notable CarPlay deals going this morning. We’re eyeing the $270 Sony model that is at its new all-time low price. You can expect more CarPlay discounts to creep up at Best Buy throughout this week.

Apple Black Friday deals: Movies, Apps, Accessories and More!

Amazon is currently taking $20 off iTunes gift cards with promo code ITUNES20. Check out all of the best iTunes gift card deals right here.

Anker has a new Gold Box going for Black Friday, taking 40% off its most popular power banks. Check out all of the deals from $20 right here. Meanwhile there is a huge Seagate Gold Box going too, with storage deals $40 on portable hard drives and more.

The 9to5 favorite Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit is getting a Black friday discount to $180 from its regular $230 price tag. This HomeKit-enabled lighting bundle is perfect for adding some color to your setup.

Put your smartphone on one of iOttie’s smartphone car mounts for as little as $14 in today’s Gold Box.

Looking for deals on apps? The Bundle Hunt Apple Black Friday sale is now live with 50% off some of the most popular Mac apps out there. Don’t miss Fantastical 2 on sale either from $2. Plus Parallels Desktop is now 20% off for Black Friday. This is a rare chance to save on this popular Windows emulation software. All of Parallel’s most popular bundles are on sale starting at $64. And the App Store deals are starting to roll in as well, we’re already seeing top titles like Alto’s Odyssey, Affinity Photo, Star Wars and more.

The Incase sale is loaded with deals for Apple Black Friday. You can save 50% off on its most popular backpacks, MacBook sleeves and more direct and at Amazon.

Some of our favorite accessory-makers are now offering discounts for Apple Black Friday. This include Nomad who is discounting its Apple Watch bands, cases and more by 30%. Swing over to Pad & Quill for 35% off sitewide on its handmade Apple accessories. Another 9to5 favorite, Satechi, is also discounting some of its most popular accessories for Apple Black Friday. This includes its USB-C dual charging dock and more.

Need to load up on storage? You’re in luck, there’s plenty of terabytes to go around this Black Friday. We have deals on QNAP NAS systems, SSDs, hard drives and more from some of the biggest names for Apple Black Friday.

The HomeKit-enabled Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is now on sale at Amazon for $140. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on this Siri-controlled piece of smart home tech.

iTunes launched its annual Thanksgiving week sale, which may turn out to be the best Apple Black Friday deal we see. Deals include movie bundles from $10, holiday films starting at $8 and a wide selection of 4K titles under $5.

Amazon has a huge Logitech Black Friday sale currently running with deals from $15. Some of Logitech’s most popular Mac accessories are included here, such as the K400 Plus Keyboard at $18 and various speaker systems as well.

We’re already beginning to see a number of notable Apple-friendly accessory deals pop up, headlined by Twelve South’s Amazon sale. Nearly every accessory made by Twelve South is getting discounted for Black Friday, including its popular HiRise docks and more. Check out all of our top picks right here. Timbuk2’s Black Friday sale delivers a number of price drops on its most popular MacBook-friendly bags. You can currently save up to 50% off sitewide on a number of different styles including messenger bags and luggage.

This year’s Sonos discounts are now live with the AirPlay 2-equipped Sonos One down to $174. You can find all of the best Sonos deals for Black Friday right here.

If you’re looking for new iPhone or iPad accessories, go no further than Anker and Aukey’s Black Friday sales at Amazon. You’ll find everything from battery packs, headphones, smart home gear and more in these promotions that are slated to run until Sunday.

