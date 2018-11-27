DriveSavers claims to offer first consumer service to unlock passcode protected iPhones

DriveSavers is known for its data recovery services, and today the company announced what it claims to be the first iPhone “passcode lockout recovery service” for consumers.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

GrayKey made headlines this year as a $15,000-$30,000 device that allowed law enforcement agencies and other organizations that could afford it to get past the iPhone’s passcode security.

However, it seems Apple patched the flaw that allowed GrayKey to make unlimited passcode attempts last month as reports from law enforcement officials said the device was no longer working.

Now, data recovery specialist, DriveSavers, says that it has a guaranteed way to get past passcodes of “any length” on iPhone and other devices, and it’s designed for consumers.

DriveSavers can help. Utilizing new technology, we have a 100% success rate with unlocking and recovering data from passcode-protected smartphones of every make, model and operating system with any length passcode, including phones and tablets with more complicated passcodes of six digits or more.

While it may be possible DriveSavers found a way around passcodes in iOS, Apple could render this service useless with a software update. In any case, DriveSavers is confident it can recover your data in the event you’ve locked yourself out of your iPhone or other device.

DriveSavers doesn’t mention price on its website, so while it will likely cost much less than the $15,000 starting price of GrayKey, it will no doubt still be expensive.

This is meant for the owner of a device or next of kin, and the company says it goes through a legal process to check into ownership:

How do we verify the owner of a device? We understand that there may be no perfect solution to this issue. However, we attempt to validate the legal right to access the data during all phases of the recovery process. This starts with the information gathered during the intake process. We also have a legal authorization form requiring specific information identifying the right to the data.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: