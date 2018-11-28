Apple Pay now available in Belgium (also live in Kazakhstan)

Apple Pay has today launched in Belgium. Just like everywhere else in the world, Apple Pay enables you to make transactions at retail stores using the contactless NFC chip inside the iPhone and Apple Watch. You can also pay using Apple Pay on the web in Safari for iOS or Safari for Mac.

The Belgium local launch partners include BNP Paribas, Fintro and Hello Bank. Get started with Apple Pay now using the Wallet app on your iPhone. Update: These three brands are seemingly all part of the same conglomerate, Fortis. The other big banks in Belgium have yet to join the Apple Pay train.

Apple Pay is free to use as a purchaser, there is no premium beyond what you would normally pay with a card transaction. The service is accepted anywhere there is a standard NFC payment terminal and Apple partners with certain retailers to promote Apple Pay usage.

Apple Pay was introduced with iPhone 6, so any recent iPhone can support Apple Pay transactions. Add a card in the Wallet app to get started. The device stores the financial information on the Secure Enclave, and protects it with Face ID or Touch ID biometrics, which prevents prying eyes from getting your card details or making purchases without you being present. Apple itself does not see your transactions; recent transactions are viewable on device.

Add Apple Pay to iPhone through the Wallet app. Add Apple Pay to Apple Watch using the Watch companion app on the phone, and find Wallet settings. MacBook Pro with Touch Bar owners can setup Apple Pay there too, visit System Preferences -> Wallet & Apple Pay. If you don’t have a Touch Bar, you can still make Apple Pay purchases on desktop Safari. When it comes time to buy, you simply use your iPhone to authorize the payment.

Apple has already announced that Apple Pay will launch in Germany by the end of the year.