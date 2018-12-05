Apple’s official clear case for iPhone XR is now available for $39

After leaving new iPhone XR users hanging, Apple today has finally started selling a new clear case for the device. This case allows you to showcase the colorful iPhone XR design, while also keeping it protected against drops, scratches, and more.

We first reported on the iPhone XR clear case earlier this year, explaining that its existence was mentioned in iPhone XR press releases in certain countries, such as Canada. The case, however, was not mentioned in the United States press release, nor did Apple make mention of it on stage.

Here’s how Apple describes the case:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this case lets you enjoy the look of iPhone XR while providing extra protection. It’s also crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials, so the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied not only to the exterior, but also to the interior. Need to wirelessly charge? Just leave the case on your iPhone and set it on your Qi-certified charger.

The iPhone XR clear case is designed a lot like Apple’s leather and silicone cases for the iPhone XS. The case has an open bottom design, meaning there is nothing in the way of the Lightning port, and you can still easily use the swipe gestures that come with the Home button-free interface of the iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR clear case is available to order via Apple’s Online Store. It retails for $39 in the United States.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, Spigen is selling one for $13, while TOZO is selling a soft model for $10. Read our full roundup of alternatives to Apple’s iPhone XR clear case right here.

