Apple and Google the only two companies to make Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list every year

- Dec. 5th 2018 6:52 am PT

Apple and Google have once again made Glassdoor’s list of the 100 best places to work – the only two companies to do so in every one of the 11 years the employee-driven rankings have been collated.

They are, however, ranked very differently this year …

Google is ranked at #8, while Apple is down in 71st place – though up from last year’s #84.

Consulting firm Bain & Company took the number one slot, scoring 4.6 out of 5. Glassdoor cited a typical employee review.

Bain really lives and breathes its values. I feel both challenged yet supported every single day, and truly feel that I am making an impact. I have pivoted multiple times within Bain and I can 100% say that Bain supports people to build their own individualized career journey.

Apple’s featured review was from an Apple Store Genius.

Fast-paced, goal-oriented environment that makes personal development and team collaboration incredibly easy to cultivate.

VentureBeat pulled out all the tech companies.

  • Zoom Video Communications (#2, 4.5 rating)
  • Procore Technologies (#4, 4.5 rating)
  • LinkedIn (#6, 4.5 rating)
  • Facebook (#7, 4.5 rating)
  • Google (#8, 4.4 rating)
  • Salesforce (#11, 4.4 rating)
  • HubSpot (#16, 4.4 rating)
  • DocuSign (#17, 4.4 rating)
  • Ultimate Software (#18, 4.4 rating)
  • Paylocity (#20, 4.4 rating)
  • Fast Enterprises (#26, 4.4 rating)
  • SAP (#27, 4.4 rating)
  • Adobe (#30, 4.4 rating)
  • Compass (#32, 4.4 rating)
  • Microsoft (#34, 4.4 rating)
  • Nvidia (#36, 4.3 rating)
  • Intuit (#38, 4.3 rating)
  • TaskUs (#40, 4.3 rating)
  • Cengage (#41, 4.3 rating)
  • Kronos Incorporated (#44, 4.3 rating)
  • VMware (#51, 4.3 rating)
  • AppDynamics (#58, 4.3 rating)
  • Paycom (#62, 4.3 rating)
  • Cisco Systems (#69, 4.3 rating)
  • Apple (#71, 4.3 rating)
  • NetApp (#82, 4.2 rating)
  • HP Inc. (#87, 4.2 rating)
  • Expedia Group (#92, 4.2 rating)
  • World Wide Technology (#99, 4.2 rating)

The top scores are all within a relatively narrow range, with Apple’s 4.3 rating not that far behind the winning 4.6 score.

The Glassdoor rankings are compiled by taking the scores given by a total of 45M employee reviews, then factoring in things like employment type and some secret sauce based around ‘the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.’

Facebook was last year’s winner – perhaps no surprise that it dropped six places this year given the hit it has taken to its reputation – while Apple’s big slide was last year, when it dropped 48 places.

Photo: Shutterstock

