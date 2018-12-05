Apple and Google the only two companies to make Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list every year

Apple and Google have once again made Glassdoor’s list of the 100 best places to work – the only two companies to do so in every one of the 11 years the employee-driven rankings have been collated.

They are, however, ranked very differently this year …

Google is ranked at #8, while Apple is down in 71st place – though up from last year’s #84.

Consulting firm Bain & Company took the number one slot, scoring 4.6 out of 5. Glassdoor cited a typical employee review.

Bain really lives and breathes its values. I feel both challenged yet supported every single day, and truly feel that I am making an impact. I have pivoted multiple times within Bain and I can 100% say that Bain supports people to build their own individualized career journey.

Apple’s featured review was from an Apple Store Genius.

Fast-paced, goal-oriented environment that makes personal development and team collaboration incredibly easy to cultivate.

VentureBeat pulled out all the tech companies.

Zoom Video Communications (#2, 4.5 rating)

Procore Technologies (#4, 4.5 rating)

LinkedIn (#6, 4.5 rating)

Facebook (#7, 4.5 rating)

Google (#8, 4.4 rating)

Salesforce (#11, 4.4 rating)

HubSpot (#16, 4.4 rating)

DocuSign (#17, 4.4 rating)

Ultimate Software (#18, 4.4 rating)

Paylocity (#20, 4.4 rating)

Fast Enterprises (#26, 4.4 rating)

SAP (#27, 4.4 rating)

Adobe (#30, 4.4 rating)

Compass (#32, 4.4 rating)

Microsoft (#34, 4.4 rating)

Nvidia (#36, 4.3 rating)

Intuit (#38, 4.3 rating)

TaskUs (#40, 4.3 rating)

Cengage (#41, 4.3 rating)

Kronos Incorporated (#44, 4.3 rating)

VMware (#51, 4.3 rating)

AppDynamics (#58, 4.3 rating)

Paycom (#62, 4.3 rating)

Cisco Systems (#69, 4.3 rating)

Apple (#71, 4.3 rating)

NetApp (#82, 4.2 rating)

HP Inc. (#87, 4.2 rating)

Expedia Group (#92, 4.2 rating)

World Wide Technology (#99, 4.2 rating)

The top scores are all within a relatively narrow range, with Apple’s 4.3 rating not that far behind the winning 4.6 score.

The Glassdoor rankings are compiled by taking the scores given by a total of 45M employee reviews, then factoring in things like employment type and some secret sauce based around ‘the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.’

Facebook was last year’s winner – perhaps no surprise that it dropped six places this year given the hit it has taken to its reputation – while Apple’s big slide was last year, when it dropped 48 places.

