Holiday Apple Pay promo offers discounts, coupons, freebies, and exclusives

The latest Apple Pay promo offers include discounts, coupons, freebies, and exclusives from a total of 19 different retailers when shopping online or through their apps …
Here are the deals on offer:
- Abercrombie & Fitch: $10 off when you spend $100+
- Allbirds: Free exclusive Galactic Blue shoes laces with any purchase
- BJs: $10 off when you spend $150+ in the Wholesale Club app
- Boxed: 15% off, using code APPLEPAY15
- Groupon: 25% off local deals, using code APPLE25
- HBX: Free shipping when you spend $50+
- Houzz: Free shipping on selected products in the app
- JanSport: 20% off Disney Pixar Incredibles 2
- Justfab: $5 off your next purchase
- Oakley: $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100+
- On: Free backpack
- Outdoor Voices: $20 credit when you spend $95+
- Pier 1: 10% off, using code APPLE10
- Rakuten: $15 off when you spend $100+, using code APPLEPAY15
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Free beauty gift when buying in the app, using code SAKSAPL5
- Smartwool: 15% off, using code APPLEPAY15
- UGG: 10% off sale items
- Uniqlo: $15 off and free shipping when you spend $99+, using code APPLE
- Warby Parker: Free exclusive collapsible Parker Case
For all purchases, you need to be in the US and use Apple Pay at checkout. Remember to use the promo code where appropriate.
The promos run from today to December 19.
