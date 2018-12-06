Holiday Apple Pay promo offers discounts, coupons, freebies, and exclusives

The latest Apple Pay promo offers include discounts, coupons, freebies, and exclusives from a total of 19 different retailers when shopping online or through their apps …

Here are the deals on offer:

Abercrombie & Fitch: $10 off when you spend $100+

Allbirds: Free exclusive Galactic Blue shoes laces with any purchase

BJs: $10 off when you spend $150+ in the Wholesale Club app

Boxed: 15% off, using code APPLEPAY15

Groupon: 25% off local deals, using code APPLE25

HBX: Free shipping when you spend $50+

Houzz: Free shipping on selected products in the app

JanSport: 20% off Disney Pixar Incredibles 2

Justfab: $5 off your next purchase

Oakley: $25 off your next purchase when you spend $100+

On: Free backpack

Outdoor Voices: $20 credit when you spend $95+

Pier 1: 10% off, using code APPLE10

Rakuten: $15 off when you spend $100+, using code APPLEPAY15

Saks Fifth Avenue: Free beauty gift when buying in the app, using code SAKSAPL5

Smartwool: 15% off, using code APPLEPAY15

UGG: 10% off sale items

Uniqlo: $15 off and free shipping when you spend $99+, using code APPLE

Warby Parker: Free exclusive collapsible Parker Case

For all purchases, you need to be in the US and use Apple Pay at checkout. Remember to use the promo code where appropriate.

The promos run from today to December 19.

