ConnectSense unveils HomeKit-enabled dual smart plug with energy monitoring and more

ConnectSense is out today with its latest HomeKit smart plug, the Smart Outlet 2. Unique features include: dual smart plug, integrated energy monitoring, and an additional USB port for fast charging an iPhone or iPad.

Here’s how the company describes the new HomeKit dual smart plug:

With two separately controlled outlets and a USB charging port, Smart Outlet ² fits over any existing standard North American electrical outlet. After installing the outlet, users can configure it using the ConnectSense app available in the App Store and Google Play Store, easily creating custom schedules to turn on and off plug-in devices automatically, ensuring you’ll never come home to a dark house or devices that have been powered on all day.

Smart Outlet 2 Highlights

Two Wi-Fi connected sockets that can be monitored and controlled individually

Control from anywhere with the free ConnectSense App for iOS or Android.

Control with your voice using Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or the Google Assistant

Monitor energy usage for your plug-in devices

2.4 amp USB charging port for rapid charging of smartphones and tablets

Smart Outlet 2 will be available today for $60 on Amazon as well as the ConnectSense website.

Considering most other HomeKit single smart plugs go for $30 and up, Smart Outlet 2 is a compelling option with energy monitoring and an additional USB port for fast charging.

