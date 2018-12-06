Microsoft announces Edge browser based on Chrome coming to Mac in 2019

Edge was Microsoft’s solution to completely replacing Internet Explorer as the default browser on Windows. When Microsoft launched its new Edge browser, it was only made available on Windows 10, but now, with an upcoming release, Microsoft is bringing its browser to the Mac.

As reported by TechCrunch, Microsoft Edge will be available on macOS in an upcoming release. This is in part due to Edge moving to the open-source Chromium platform. This is the same platform used for Google’s Chrome browser.

Microsoft is also decoupling Edge updates from Windows updates, bringing faster updates to those on Windows. Today’s update also brings the Edge browser to those still on Windows 7 and 8, in addition to preparing for a macOS release.

Unfortunately, macOS support isn’t happening anytime soon. There aren’t any previews or betas for users to test for now. Microsoft expects a developer preview to be available early next year.

