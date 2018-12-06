MoviePass introduces three new subscription tiers for 2019, hopes to break even on ticket sales

Remember MoviePass? The subscription service that initially let you watch unlimited standard movies every month and then crashed because it couldn’t afford to pay for all the movies? Well, it’s apparently making a comeback in a big way (maybe).

After limiting its customers to three movies a month, MoviePass is today launching three new plans to hopefully earn your business back, according to TechCrunch.

For those who want to pay $9.95 (varies by location), users can continue to do so with the same benefits as before. However, the company is now introducing two new plans: All Access, which costs between $14.95 and $19.95, will allow you to see any standard movie. There’s also Red Carpet, which costs between $19.95 and $24.95, which gives you standard movies plus access to one IMAX, 3D or other premium format movie.

The standard $9.95 plan, which can go up to $14.95 depending on location, will only allow customers to view movies on certain days. Before, customers had to wait an undefined time to see certain movies, and more popular titles were off limits entirely.

These new plans will take effect in January of 2019.

MoviePass says that the new structure will more than likely help it break even on ticket sales, something it has been struggling to do since the beginning. Do any of these new plans make you want to go back to MoviePass? Let us know with a comment below!

