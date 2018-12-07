Netflix generates all-time high revenue from iOS & Android devices

Netflix generated an all-time high record income from mobile devices, earning $86.6 million dollars this past November. That figure is up 77% from last November YoY, in which the company earned just $49 million in estimated mobile revenue, reports TechCrunch.

The numbers were provided by Sensor Tower, a data app intelligence firm who has had insight on similar matters in the past. The report further states that previously, Netflix’s most successful mobile month was July 2018, in which they grossed an estimated $84.6 million.

While there’s no distinct driver for the increase, a continual growth in ‘cord-cutter’ mentality alongside an ever-growing smartphone market justifies these growing numbers.

Mobile users are an ever important part of the market, so much so that Netflix has been testing a mobile only subscription service to users in Asia currently, charging RM17, roughly $4 USD.

