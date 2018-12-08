Lifx adds improved HomeKit integration to its entry-level Day & Dusk bulbs

Popular HomeKit accessory maker Lifx has updated its Day & Dusk bulbs with improved HomeKit integration. The Day & Dusk bulb from Lifx features “a spectrum of light inspired by the sun,” and you can now use HomeKit to control the bulb’s color.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

Previously, the Day & Dusk bulb incorporated HomeKit support for things like automation and scene integration, but color adjustment was only possible through the standalone Lifx app. As noted by a Reddit user, however, the bulb now supports color adjustment directly via the Home app.

This means that in the Home app on iOS, you can long-press on the Day & Dusk to manually choose from an array of color options. Further, the colors can now better integrate with things such as scenes and scheduling in the Home app.

One thing to note is that the Lifx Day & Dusk bulbs do not support a full range of colors, such as the Philips Hue color bulbs. Instead, the Day & Dusk bulbs support white to amber spectrum colors “inspired by the sun.”

The LIFX Mini Day & Dusk Wi-Fi Smart LED bulb’s compact form delivers a spectrum of light inspired by the sun, featuring easy one-click automation for natural lighting that adapts throughout the day. Your lighting will smoothly progress through a sequence designed to compliment your lifestyle. Whether it’s a single light or part of an entire network, each LIFX mini integrates Wi-Fi technology for seamless, hassle-free connections to other HomeKit-enabled devices.

The Lifx Day & Dusk bulb is available on Amazon starting at $23 for a single pack. You can download the accompanying iOS from the App Store for free.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: