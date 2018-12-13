After an unexpected announcement two weeks ago, Apple Music integration is almost here for Amazon Echo speakers. Read on for how to set up Apple Music on Amazon Echo speakers and make it the default for Alexa.

Amazon shared that it would be making the Apple Music functionality available next week. An update to its iOS app yesterday reminds users of the update and mentions how to link an Apple Music account with the Alexa app and Echo speakers.

Apple Music coming week of December 17th: * Apple Music subscribers can play Apple Music on their supported Alexa devices * Easily link your Apple Music account by going to Settings > Music

Amazon hasn’t shared a specific date and time, but we’ll update this post as soon as Apple Music functionality launches. Here’s how the set up process will work once it is live.

How to set up Apple Music on Amazon Echo speakers and make default for Alexa

Set up Apple Music on Amazon Echo speakers

Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or iPad Tap the Settings icon in the top left corner (3 lines) Tap Settings → Music Tap Apple Music and log in with your credentials

Make Apple Music the default music service for Alexa

Open the Alexa app on your iPhone or iPad Tap the Settings icon in the top left corner (3 lines) Tap Settings → Music Toward the bottom, tap Choose default music services You can pick Apple Music for Default music library as well as Default station service

Here’s how the process looks:

The Apple Music functionality will work with any of Amazon’s Echo speakers (no support yet for third-party Alexa enabled speakers).

If you’re looking to pick up another Echo speaker (or your first one) they range from $20-$120. The 2nd and 3rd generation Echo Dot speakers will be a great and inexpensive way to add voice controlled Apple Music to existing Bluetooth and even wired speakers.

