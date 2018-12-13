UAG launches Metropolis case for new iPad Pro with adjustable/detachable stand, military-grade protection, more

Urban Armor Gear (UAG) is out today with its Metropolis Series case for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The rugged case offers an adjustable and removable stand, Apple Pencil storage, military rated protection, and more.

Whoosh! Screen Cleaner

UAG announced the new Metropolis case in a press release today.

Created with the modern wanderer in mind, UAG’s Metropolis series features a feather-light construction and impact resistant core, allowing adventurers to take their iPad anywhere. Conveniently folding into multiple secure stand angles for hands-free viewing, you can create the perfect on-the-go office.

UAG Metropolis for iPad Pro Highlights

Adjustable and detachable stand

Uncompromised audio and access to touchscreen, buttons, and ports

Apple Pencil holder and compatible with Apple Pencil Pairing/Charging

Folio Cover compatible with Auto Wake and Sleep

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6)

UAG’s Metropolis case comes in three colors: black, magma (red), and cobalt. It runs $60 for the 11-inch version and $90 for the 12.9-inch model.

UAG also offers the Metropolis case for older devices like the 2nd gen. 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.

With what looks greater protection and a more affordable price tag, the new Metropolis cases look like a great alternative to the new OtterBox Symmetry 360 case that we recently reviewed.

Check out more from UAG on its Amazon storefront and its website.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: