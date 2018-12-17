Apple launches new Apple Books Marketing Toolbox with playable audiobooks widget, more

Apple today has introduced a new Apple Books Marketing Toolbox for members of its Affiliate Program. Apple says the new marketing toolbox includes a variety of marketing assets to make it easier for affiliates to earn commission, as we as a new audiobooks widget.

In an email to Affiliate Program members, Apple explained that the new Apple Books Marketing Toolbox includes features such as easy access to assets in 26 languages, support for content search to make generating affiliate links easier, and more. Here’s how Apple explains the new toolbox:

This new suite of tools makes it easy for affiliates to find a wide variety of marketing assets and earn commissions on books and audiobooks available on Apple Books. We also have an exciting and useful new Audiobooks Widget tool as part of the suite that partners can begin using today for immersive audio integrations. Access marketing assets in 26 languages for all countries where Apple Books is live

Search for books content and instantly grab embed codes for easy linking

Input your affiliate and campaign tokens to track clicks and transactions

Shorten the URL into an apple.co link so it’s branded and ready to share on social media

As part of the new Apple Books Marketing Toolbox, Apple has also introduced a new audiobooks widget. This allows users to create an audiobook preview to display audio excerpts anywhere:

The Apple Books Toolbox has a useful new feature that allows anyone to quickly create interactive audiobook preview widgets. Choose any audiobook available on Apple Books, customize the dimensions, and you’re ready to display fun and beautiful audio excerpts on your own website.

The Apple Books Marketing Toolbox can be accessed here.

