DirecTV Now for iOS updated with 2018 iPad Pro optimization, expanded Cloud DVR support, more

AT&T has today pushed a nice update to DirecTV Now on iOS. The update adds much-needed support for the 2018 iPad Pro models, as well as new channel and DVR options for subscribers.

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

With today’s update, DirecTV Now on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros takes full advantage of the new displays. The image above shows DirecTV Now running on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Previously, the video streaming app featured black bars along the top and bottom, which were especially eyesores when watching in full-screen mode. See the comparison shot below.

In addition to optimization for the iPad Pro displays, today’s update adds Cloud DVR support for HBO and Cinemax programming. It also expands the availability of Cheddar programming to the Just Right+ package.

Here’s the full changelog for today’s update:

Thanks for choosing DIRECTV NOW! We are listening and continue to respond to your feedback. In this update we have: HBO & Cinemax programming now available on True Cloud DVR Beta

Cheddar programming now available for Just Right +

Optimized experience for newly launched iPad

Performance improvements and bug fixes Check back frequently as we continue to enhance your DIRECTV NOW experience.

DirecTV Now is just the latest iOS app to add optimization for the new iPad Pro variants. Last month, Netflix added support for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays, as did Tweetbot.

DirecTV Now is available on the App Store for free. Streaming packages start at $40 per month with a 7-day free trial.

Before:

After:

