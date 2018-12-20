FiLMiC Pro adds LogV2 support for greatly improved dynamic range on latest iPhones

Popular videography app FiLMiC Pro was updated today with a significant new feature for iPhone cinematographers. Users will now be able to take advantage of the LogV2 curve when shooting for greatly improved dynamic range. In photography, dynamic range is defined by the difference between the darkest and lightest regions in an image. For videographers and editors, greater range means more flexibility to shoot in challenging scenarios and much more control when color grading in postproduction.

LogV2 achieves up to 2.5 additional stops of dynamic range on the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, for a total of over 12 stops. According to FiLMiC’s developers, the results rival performance achieved by high-end gear like the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera and Panasonic Lumix GH5S. The app also supports a new target bitrate for 4K footage of up to 130Mbps. While storage intensive, a higher bitrate captures greater detail.

FiLMiC’s developers are also releasing a new professional LUT pack for color grading with more cinematic results. In detail:

The new FiLMiC Pro LUT Pack uses the .cube format which ensures its compatibility with Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro X and Davinci Resolve, and other industry standard editing solutions for the desktop. The FiLMiC deFLAT and deLOG LUTs are also pre-bundled with LumaFusion and VideoLUT apps for iOS. By partnering with leading iOS editing apps like LumaFusion and VideoLUT, FiLMiC will radically simplify advanced color grading on mobile devices for filmmakers and editors. A single click will conform their LOG to the beautiful rec.709 color space while still giving them additional dynamic range.

The new deFLAT and deLOG LUT packs are available for free on the FiLMiC website. For budding filmmakers looking to make the jump from the stock camera application to a more professional tool, new tutorials are available. 9to5Mac‘s own Jeff Benjamin also previously offered tips on taking better videos with FiLMiC in addition to a full walkthrough of the app. New example clips showcase the capabilities of LogV2 dynamic range. Samples were taken on the iPhone XS Max and iPhone SE.

FiLMiC Pro is available for $14.99 on the App Store. LogV2 support is part of the optional Cinematographer Kit, a $14.99 in-app purchase.

