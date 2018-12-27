9to5Toys Lunch Break: Latest 9.7-inch iPad $235, Bose QC 35 II Headphones $260, Timbuk2 MacBook Bags from $48, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 2018 9.7-inch iPad features Apple Pencil support, more for $235 (Reg. $329)
B&H kicks off new Apple sale with up to $500 off the latest MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more
Bose QC 35 II Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones drop to $260 shipped (Reg. $349)
Timbuk2’s End of Season Sale is live with MacBook bags, luggage & more from $48 shipped
Lock-in a $99 discount on iPhone XR starting at $650 shipped with pre-paid service
Write-off Week 2018: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends!
iTunes End of the Year TV Show Sale includes completes series from under $20, more
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
The open-ended farming RPG Stardew Valley for iOS gets a 50% price cut to $4
- Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)
- Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more
- The SNES classic Chrono Trigger hits lowest price in years on iOS at $5 (Reg. $10)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Today only, save $50+ on a TCL 43″ 4K Roku TV at $208 or Samsung 50″ UHDTV for $290
- GoPro Fusion 360-degree Action Camera falls to $469 (Reg. $600)
- Smartphone Accessories: Scosche MagicMount 4000mAh Lightning Power Bank $15, more
- Loupedeck offers dedicated photo editing controls at $129 shipped (Reg. $179)
- Zappos Winter Sale Event discounts thousands of top brands at up to 60% off: UGG, Nike, more
- Pelican’s watertight, crush-proof cases will keep your DSLR safe from $120 (Reg. up to $200)
- Add Microsoft Office 365 Home to your Mac or PC for $100 and get a FREE $50 Amazon GC
- Save plenty of dough with the Zojirushi Virtuoso Breadmaker for $180.50 (Reg. $300)
- Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit creates 5 cardboard accessories for your Switch at $45 (Reg. $70)
- The Chefman Electric Warming Tray will keep your food oven-fresh at $40 (20% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $30, Smash Bros. Ultimate $45, more
- Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off winter boots, boat shoes, apparel & more
- Dive into a new top-rated Kindle eBook in today’s Amazon Gold Box, with titles from $2
- The Crocs Clearance Event offers select clogs, sneakers, boots, sandals & more from $10
- This LED Word Clock is a novel way to tell the time & now discounted to $56 shipped (25% off)
- Get in shape for 2019 with the AeroPilates Premier Reformer at $370 ($130 off, all-time low)
- No cats were harmed in the making of the Exploding Kittens card game, now $16 shipped
- Timberland cuts an extra 25% off sale items during its Winter Event + free shipping
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now
LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS