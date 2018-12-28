9to5Toys Lunch Break: Linksys Velop Wi-Fi Routers $320, LG 34″ UltraWide Monitor $374, Amazon Digital Day HD Movie Sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Linksys’ Velop Tri-Band 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack drops to $320 shipped (Reg. $440)
The LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor packs a 21:9 aspect ratio, USB hub, more: $374 (Reg. $475)
Amazon Digital Day takes up to 40% off HD movies: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom $8, more from $6
B&H kicks off new Apple sale with up to $500 off the latest MacBooks, iPad Pro, and more
Lock-in a $99 discount on iPhone XR starting at $650 shipped with pre-paid service
Write-off Week 2018: Save money on tax-deductible business expenses before the year ends!
iTunes End of the Year TV Show Sale includes completes series from under $20, more
The annual iTunes Holiday Sale is now live: Bundles from $10, Disney $15, 4K starting at $5, more
Download the award-winning Alto’s Adventure & Odyssey on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $5), Mac for $3
- The open-ended farming RPG Stardew Valley for iOS gets a 50% price cut to $4
- Fantastical 2 for iOS/Mac matching all-time low for the holidays, from $2 (Reg. up to $50)
- Best holiday App Store deals for 2018: Affinity Photo, Kingdom Rush, The Room, many more
MORE NEW DEALS:
The Amazon 10-inch Fire HD 32GB Tablet offers 10-hour battery life, Alexa, more: $100 (33% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Sabrent Flexible Mini Tripod $18.50 shipped, more
- Save on Mac and PC software in Amazon’s Digital Day sale: Rosetta Stone, more from $20
- Add an Alexa-enabled Keewifi Smart Plug to an outlet in your home for $8 shipped (Reg. $15+)
- Add 25 installments of Elephant & Piggie to your kid’s library for $75 (Reg. up to $120)
- Subscribe to ESPN+, more to score a FREE $10 credit in Amazon’s Digital Day sale
- You can never have enough Ethernet cables, so Monoprice has five 20-Ft. Cat5e cables for $10
- Tote-a-Ton with this lightweight Samsonite Duffel Bag for $18 shipped (Reg. $30)
- WD’s Red 4TB drive is perfect for media storage in your new NAS: $95 (Reg. $120)
- Save up to $120/year w/ NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem for just $70 shipped
- Dive into over 1 million books and more with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 ($20 value)
- TurboTax Premier + State 2018 drops to new low at $55 (20% off), includes a FREE $10 GC
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Overcooked! 2 $20, Burnout Paradise Remastered $10, more
- Add some green to your home w/ the AeroGarden Harvest Countertop Garden: $70 (30% off)
- Add a new best-selling Kindle eBook to your digital collection for $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Level up your cookware with this Cuisinart Multiclad 6pc. Set for $110 (Reg. $200, today only)
- Become more productive before the New Year with this $20 training
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has up to 40% off Orgain organic protein and supplements from $15
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
Casio’s latest release is a full-metal G-Shock watch with retro-inspired design cues, buy it now
LG announces its second generation CineBeam Projector, now w/ short throw technology
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100
- Amazon Digital Day returns on December 28th with deals on movies, books, games, more
- Nintendo Switch is now the fastest selling console in the U.S. + Smash Bros. Ultimate details
- Razer announces the first wireless keyboard and mouse for Xbox One
- Hiking boots are very on-trend this season, here are our top picks from $35
- LEGO’s latest promotional offer is a Star Wars Minifigure Box, here’s how to get it for free
- Ford prototypes a noise-cancelling dog kennel to keep your pup calm during fireworks
- Sling TV lands on Oculus Go, bringing a massive 180-inch TV experience
- Leaked Kingdom Hearts III gameplay footage and images hit 6 weeks before launch
- LG unveils new 32-inch FreeSync gaming monitor with an affordable price tag
- LEGO unveils first Captain Marvel set ahead of upcoming film
- 1More enters the truly wireless earbud market w/ the $100 Stylish TWS