FCC to suspend most operations this week due to government shutdown

The FCC has shared today that it is planning to shut down the majority of its operations later this week due to the lapse of government funding.
As reported by Engadget, the FCC currently plans to suspend operations on Thursday afternoon as are many other government services and offices. It shared details in a press release today:
In the event of a continued partial lapse in federal government funding, the Federal Communications Commission will suspend most operations in the middle of the day on Thursday, January 3. At that time, employees will have up to four hours to complete an orderly shutdown of operations.
Some FCC work will continue regardless of the government shutdown.
However, work required for the protection of life and property will continue, as will any work related to spectrum auctions, which is funded by auction proceeds. In addition, the Office of the Inspector General will continue operations until further notice.
On Wednesday January, 3rd, the FCC will share more specifics about how the shutdown will impact its business, like its review of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger and more.
The Commission on Wednesday will release a Public Notice detailing the effects the suspension of operations will have, including on electronic filing and database systems, filing deadlines, regulatory and application fee payments, transaction shot clocks, and more. The Public Notice will be available on the Commission’s website, www.fcc.gov.
