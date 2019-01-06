Speck launches colorful and protective kids’ ‘Case-E’ for iPad as a successor to its popular iGuy

The all-new Case-E features Speck’s proprietary shock barrier, providing 6-foot drop protection, while the external EVA foam layer offers a soft, comfortable grip that’s easy to hold. The exterior squishy layer is BPA free to put parents’ minds at ease. Both sides of the case offer flexible, versatile and detachable EVA foam “arms” that provide a secure grip for even the smallest hands, stands for landscape or portrait mode and a tie for securing the device to a vehicle’s headrest.

Case-E works with the last five generations of the 9.7-inch iPad and will be priced at $40. It will be available sometime this quarter from Speck and additional retailers.

Another product Speck is showcasing at CES 2019 is its GrabTab which is a “super-slim grip assist accessory designed to offer a secure hold on devices of any size without impeding any functions of the phone.” It’s also compatible with wireless charging. GrabTab goes for $10 in a wide variety of styles and colors.

Speck will also be highlighting its Presidio Pro and Presidio Stay Clear cases for iPhone XR, XS and XS Max at this year’s CES. Especially for iPhone XR users, the Presidio Stay Clear is a compelling option with its ability to resist discoloring.

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas and check out our on the ground coverage with our CES 2019 Guide.

