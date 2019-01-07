9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch from $230, Philips Hue HomeKit Bundle $120, Twelve South Powerpic Qi Charger $53, more
9to5Toys now has a new app! Download it to stay up to date on the best gear and deals on the web. Plus don’t forget to check us out on Apple News and sign up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple Watch deals abound this morning w/ Series 3 from $230, Series 4 starting at $385
Apple Watch Sport Bands w/ Case for $5 in various colors via Amazon
Give your Apple Watch a new leather band for $8 shipped via Amazon
Milanese Loop bands from $4 deliver new style to your Apple Watch in this Amazon sale
This Philips hue bundle includes three lights, HomeKit hub, and dimmer for $120 ($200+ value)
Twelve South’s latest iPhone accessories are on sale: Powerpic Qi Charger $53, cases, more
Cover your 9.7-inch iPad w/ the leather Twelve South BookBook for $49 (Reg. $80)
Twelve South’s $24 BackPack for iMac is perfect for keeping hard drives out of sight
Organize your cables and more w/ the Twelve South CaddySack, now $40 (20% off)
Take up $280 off Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro (tax savings select states)
Apple HomePod comes with 3-mo. of Apple Music for $250 ($379 value)
iTunes kicks off 2019 with $5 movie sale + deals on bundles, more
OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS now down to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- You can now download the popular Hitman Sniper game on iOS for FREE (Reg. $1)
- Download the award-winning Alto’s Adventure & Odyssey on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $5)
- The open-ended farming RPG Stardew Valley for iOS gets a 50% price cut to $4
- Pocket City for iOS is now matching its all-time low on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $5)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Your choice of two TP-Link Smart Plugs or Light Switches from $28 shipped
- HP’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor features dual HDMI inputs and more at $150 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Motorola’s Moto G6 Smartphone sports expandable storage at $215 (Reg. $300)
- Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 6700mAh Power Bank w/ built-in Wall Charger $20, more
- Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale drops to new Amazon all-time low at $95 shipped (Reg. $130)
- Save 25% on JOBY’s GorillaPod 3K Stand at a new low of $30
- Tax season is just around the corner, pick up this Brother Laser Printer for $55 (Reg. $80)
- Monoprice’s Maker Select Plus 3D Printer is now down to a new Amazon low at $300 ($90 off)
- Grab the best-selling Instant Pot 6-qt. Cooker for $97 (Reg. $130)
- Score this Greenworks 13A Electric Pressure Washer, now $70 (Reg. $130)
- Sperry boots, sneakers & more from $20 at Hautelook will update your footwear for a new year
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Red Dead Redemption 2 $42, Mario Tennis Aces $42.50, more
- Target’s January Beauty Boxes are a great way to try new items at only $7 each
- Pier One Semi-Annual Furniture Sale takes up to 60% off select items, from $60
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Live Focus, The Quest, Breathing Zone, more
- Saucony gets you running with an extra 25% off sale items from $34 + free shipping
- Effortlessly sync your Mac and other devices with this $15 app
- Grab the Perfect Pushup Elite at-home workout system for $21 (Reg. up to $30)
- The North Face, Merrell & more at up to 50% off during 6PM’s Gear Up Sale
- Find 16-ounces of Collagen Peptides Powder for $20 shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box (Reg. $27)
- Omega’s highly-rated Dual Stage Juicer is up to $110 off today: $190 Prime shipped
- Marmot End of Season sale takes up to 50% off select outerwear, accessories & more
- Make these Soylent Shakes part of your 2019 fitness plan: from $24 (Reg. $34+)
- 9to5Toys Daily: January 07, 2019
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The new Tablo Quad DVR skips the commercials for you, supports 8TB of storage
Blue goes pro at CES 2019 with the new $100 Ember XLR mic
TP-Link debuts new Wi-Fi 6 routers including Deco X10 Mesh System touting 1.95Gbps speeds
- Incase takes the wraps off new environmentally-friendly MacBook sleeves and organizers
- Vizio’s lineup of 2019 TVs are better than ever with Quantum Color, ultra bright panels and more
- JBL unveils new Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker at CES, along with gesture-controlled PartyBox
- Acer’s Swift 7 laptop offers small bezels, Thunderbolt 3, more
- TP-Link expands its Kasa lineup with new AI-powered cameras, outlets and more
- Mophie introduces Juice Pack Access battery case for iPhone with wireless charging and support for wired headphones
- SOL Republic intros Shadow Fusion Headset w/ built-in Tile tracking at CES 2019 + more
- You have to see Samsung’s new minimalist Space display arriving at CES next week
- LEGO debuts new 3,100-piece ‘Welcome to Apocalypseburg!’ set with 12 Minifigures and more
- ARRIS announces the ‘world’s first’ Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax 11,000Mbps mesh Wi-Fi system
- Watch out Samsung, ADATA’s upcoming external USB-C SSD offers 1000MB/s performance
- Amazon Family: Free Prime member perk with extra discounts on diapers, more
- Echo Dot Diary: Five accessories I’m using with my new Alexa-powered home
- New year, new gear: our top at-home workout accessories for under $50
- The new Retro Fighters N64 Controllers upgrade the classic form-factor, now up for pre-order
- Here’s our first official look at 20 upcoming The LEGO Movie 2 Collectible Minifigures
- Nike HyperAdapt self-lacing shoes are slated to return in 2019 w/ more affordable price tag
- Fluance refreshes its turntable lineup with new walnut exteriors, more
- This 120-piece LEGO kit lets you bring home a Leica M Camera for just $45, buy it now
- Lovot is a unique personal robot built for love and comfort…if you have $3,100