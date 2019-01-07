Fibaro introduces new Home Center iOS app, Walli line of smart home outlets

After introducing The Button last year at CES, smart home company Fibaro is back for 2019 with a new iOS app for controlling your home and a series of connected and traditional home accessories. We previously reviewed Fibaro’s Flood Sensor, the first HomeKit-compatible leak detector.

12" MacBook

The Fibaro Home Center app is designed to be a central hub for controlling and managing the entire line of Fibaro smart home products. The app works with the Home Center 2 and Home Center Lite gateways, dedicated hardware controllers that link each connected device for centralized management. Fibaro’s previous iOS and Android apps still used an outdated visual design and offered less robust control. According to Fibaro:

The FIBARO Home Center App amasses all of the connected devices installed throughout the home into one easy to use interface and dashboard. Upon opening the app, the dashboard provides an at-a-glance summary and status of the home so customers can discern if everything within their home is operating normally or, if there are any problems such as a door ajar, light left on, water detected, etc., that require immediate attention. Users can access multiple operation profiles that dictate how the FIBARO smart home reacts and behaves based on if any of the registered users are at home, away, or if it is nighttime or daytime. The FIBARO Home Center App enables customers to easily switch between these operation profiles and will call out system anomalies based on which state the system is in.

Machine learning and predictive intelligence have been employed in the new app to analyze data collected by devices and sensors in your home. The app can then make automation and scene suggestions based off of your usage patterns. It will even alert you if it suspects you’ve left a device like a lamp turned on by accident. Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant support are built in.

Fibaro Home Center for iOS is available for free on the App Store starting today, while Home Center gateways begin at $279.99.

Alongside the new app, Fibaro is introducing a new line of outlets and accessories called Walli. While other Fibaro products like The Button and various sensors work with Apple’s HomeKit protocol, the Walli line will unfortunately not. The devices operate with Z-Wave connectivity and integrate with any certified Z-Wave smart home hub. There is currently no timetable for HomeKit support.

The following devices will be available “later in 2019”:

Walli devices with smart home intelligence and Z-Wave compatibility:

Walli Dimmer

Walli Roller Shutter

Walli Switch

Walli Controller

Walli Outlets (Type E and Type F)

Walli standard devices:

Walli N TV-SAT Outlet

Walli N Ethernet Outlet

Walli N USB Outlet

Walli N Outlet (Type E and Type F)

You can keep up with all of the latest product announcements from Las Vegas in our CES 2019 Guide.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: